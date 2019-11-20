Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Finalize Their Divorce

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially single.

The former couple finalized their divorce this week, according to multiple reports. Dewan and Tatum, who announced their split in April 2018, still have to work out a property settlement and custody agreement. They share a 6-year-old daughter, Everly. ET has reached out to reps for Dewan and Tatum for comment.

Both Tatum and Dewan are in new relationships. The Magic Mike star has been dating Jessie J since last year, while Dewan is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The pair stepped out as a couple for the first time last November, a week after Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum. At the time, the actress asked for joint physical and legal custody of Everly, as well as child support and spousal support from Tatum.

Dewan opened up about her split from Tatum in her new book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday. "I was never challenged by anything more than I was by having to find grace during my divorce," she wrote. "Not only was I fighting an emotional battle of having to let go and move forward in life, I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face -- and over the internet as it was happening."

"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship," Dewan continued. "I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."



Despite the "challenge to remain graceful," Dewan noted that it's in those uncomfortable situations "when your real character comes out."



"Instead of reacting the way I wanted to (there were many Twitter posts written, then deleted)... I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?" she recalled. "Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn't have handled this news very gracefully."

