It's an exciting time for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee.

The couple is expecting their first child together, and the 43-year-old actor couldn't be happier to become a dad. ET caught up with Kazee at the 20th anniversary celebration marking the premiere of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he expressed how amazing his and Dewan's pregnancy journey has been so far.

"It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," Kazee told ET, after posing for pics with Dewan. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

Last month, the couple announced that they were expanding their family. As for how Dewan's 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is feeling about becoming a big sister, Kazee said, "She's excited!"

"She couldn't be happier," he shared, adding that telling Everly the news "went perfectly smooth. She's very excited to have a sibling on the way. It's going to be good."

When asked if they knew the baby's gender or have picked out a name, Kazee jokingly said "Jenna would kill me" if he shared any details, adding, "I don't know anything."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it was an exciting night for Kazee who's a "huge, lifetime" WWE fan, and has been going to live events since he was a kid. "My first was when I was like nine, 10 years old," he shared, adding that he's since made Dewan a big fan of wrestling.

He was also pumped about seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson make his big return to the ring. "I saw The Rock in 1998, first time ever," Kazee shared. "So this is a big comeback!"

As for what's next for Kazee, he's getting ready to become a dad. "I'm taking a year off. I just want to see all this process," he revealed. "This is my first child, so I just want to be there for Jenna, for the whole thing and that's going to be it. My next role is just dad and that's it!"

"I don't want to miss any doctor's appointments. I don't want to miss any of the baby growing," he continued. "I don’t want to miss any of the morning sickness. I want to be there for all of it."

For more on Kazee and Dewan, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Relationship

Steve Kazee Praises Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Her Daughter Everly in Touching Post

Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee

Related Gallery