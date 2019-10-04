Can you still smell it? The People's Champion has returned!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to the ring on Friday night, making an epic appearance on the premiere of WWE Smackdown on Fox, and the crowd went wild. The Rock came out in support of Becky "The Man" Lynch, who was making her stand against reigning King of the Ring Baron Corbin, and the two wasted no time in getting down to business.

After Corbin tried to cop one of The Rock's classic catchphrases, warning the duo to "know your roles and shut your mouths," Johnson grabbed the mic to issue a warning to the "broke ass Burger King on crack."

"That's what happens when you come out and you insult the people," he warned. "And that's what happens when you come out and you insult the jabroni-beating, pie-eating, trailblazing, eyebrow-raising from Los Angeles all the way to Japan. You're getting ready to get your monkey ass whooped by The Rock and The Man!"

At that, the two sprung into action, laying the smack down on Corbin in a big way. The Man rocketed across the ring with her signature leg drop, but the crowd went extra crazy when The Rock bounced off the ropes twice before standing over Corbin and dropping his signature "People's Elbow."

The Rock announced his return to the ring on Monday, sharing a highlight reel of his WWE glory days on social media.

"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV," he captioned the clip. "There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX."

Clearly, Johnson always has a home at the WWE, though he's doing alright for himself in Hollywood as well. The actor was recently named the highest-paid actor of 2019, as he comes off the success of his summer Fast & Furious blockbuster, Hobbs and Shaw, and prepares for two more major movies: Jumanji: The Next Level and Disney's Jungle Cruise.

