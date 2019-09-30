Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces His Return to WWE

Dwayne Johnson is returning to the WWE.

The Rock announced he's coming "back home" to the WWE for the big relaunch of SmackDown, which is making its debut on Fox on Friday. The news comes 15 years after Johnson was a regular part of the WWE. Since 2004, he's only made a handful of appearances, including at 2013's Wrestlemania with John Cena.

"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow#FOXpic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

In addition to The Rock, past and present WWE superstars will be on hand for Friday's SmackDown, including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

The anniversary celebration will see WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Brock Lesnar; Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks; Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan; and Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon go head-to-head in a ladder match with the loser forced to leave WWE.

WWE and Fox Sports will celebrate SmackDown's 20th anniversary Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

See more on Johnson in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Tea Party -- See the Sweet Pic!

Dwayne Johnson Gives a Health Update on His 'Son' Kevin Hart Following His Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He and Lauren Hashian Kept Their Wedding a Secret: Pics!

Related Gallery