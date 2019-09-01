Dwayne Johnson is revealing how he and wife Lauren Hashian pulled off their secret Hawaiian wedding!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 47-year-old actor shared pics from their nuptials last month and shared in the caption how it all came together.

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work," he captioned photos of the buffet, bar and venue. "To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only."

"The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️," he added.

In a second post, Johnson -- who shares daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, with Hashian -- praised his family for their involvement, alongside pics of dancing, singing and speeches. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship.

"We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us," he wrote. "Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot 🔥🤣"

When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Johnson following his nuptials, he gushed over the magical day. "It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai," Johnson said.

Watch the video below for more on the newlyweds.

