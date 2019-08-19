Mr. and Mrs. Rock!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally tied the knot with his longtime love, Lauren Hashian. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram early Monday morning to share the joyful news with his fans.

“We do,” Johnson captioned two stunning wedding photos with his gorgeous bride. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

For his big day, the Jungle Cruise star wore white pants and a semi-sheer white shirt. Embracing Hawaiian tradition, he accessorized with two draped leis and a broad grin.

His 34-year-old bride looked dazzling in a white lace-covered gown with a lengthy veil. The couple shares daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1. Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Johnson was married to Garcia from 1997 to 2007 and they remain good friends.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with Johnson in July 2018 about the possibility of marrying Hashian after years of referring to her as his “wife.”

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he explained at the time. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”

