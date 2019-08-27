It’s been more than a week since Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony, but the newlyweds are still living on cloud nine.

Hashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some gorgeous new images from the couple’s special day, complete with sweet cameos of their daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1.

In one shot, flower girl Jasmine is tossing petals into the air with a big grin as her proud dad holds her basket behind her.

“My [heart],” The Rock commented on the post.

The two little girls also posed together in their white dresses, pink hair flowers and leis. In another shot, the couple were each joined by their moms at the flower-covered altar.

Hashian also shared a close-up photo of her lace-covered bridal gown and several candid instant camera shots with her new husband.

The most precious pic of the bunch had to be of the entire family at the altar. The couple held their daughters in their arms as they shared a sweet kiss with the picture-perfect backdrop.

Johnson also shared a sweet photo with his new bride in Hawaii following their nuptials.

“Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal,” he captioned a shot of the couple eating a meal together with a beautiful backdrop. “Been decades (literally since the late 90’s) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar, and just relax and enjoy company. Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course. Grateful Mahalo to our friends at #HanaleiNorthsideGrill for quietly shutting down their spot so I could have some honeymoon time with @laurenhashianofficial. I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice to steal a moment in public like this.”

Earlier this week, Johnson gushed to ET about the special day at the D23 Expo, saying, “It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai.”

For more, watch the clip below:

