After five seasons, the HBO comedy Ballers is coming to an end, and Dwayne Johnson had the somber task of announcing the news to fans.

Sharing a lengthy, stoic video to Instagram on Thursday, the 47-year-old A-lister -- who both stars in the series and serves as executive producer -- shared with fans that this upcoming fifth season would be the show's last.

Johnson reflected on his time with the show, and how, when it began, there weren't nearly as many movie stars doing TV shows, and that was one of the things that attracted him to the opportunity.

"I didn't want to trailblaze, but I certainly wanted to disrupt," Johnson said, adding that the show itself was a great way to tackle ideas and themes that he's always been interested in.

"I felt like it was an opportunity not only to embrace culture, not only to embrace ambition, not only to embrace success, as we do on the show, but also to embrace the failures, which is a key and critical thing in life, is to embrace those failures and learn from them," Johnson shared.

"Here we are, five years later, and you, the fans, have made Ballers HBO's highest-rated comedy the past five years," he continued. "Which is just incredible considering the tremendous comedies that have been on HBO."

With Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg and Andy Garcia serving as executive producers as well, the football comedy -- created by Stephen Levinson -- follows Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a former, retired NFL pro who struggles a bit as he transitions into life after football, and begins a new career as a financial adviser and money manager for other active NFL players.

"I want to thank HBO for being tremendous partners, and I also want to thank the cast. We have all become great friends, and family," Johnson shared in the video. "[They] have committed their time and talents to this show. It has been an honor to do, it has been an honor to produce, and it has been an honor to deliver to you guys, the fans."

"Thank you for the support. Thank you for the love. Thank you for rocking with us, thank you for ballin' with us. And enjoy this final season of Ballers, starting this sunday," Johnson said, raising a celebratory glass of tequila. "Cheers."

“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s BALLERS," Johnson captioned the post. "My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rocking with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the opportunity to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show."

"I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on @HBO," he concluded.

The news from Johnson comes just one day after the action star was named by Forbes as the highest-paid actor in the world for 2019, and just a few days after he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. Check out the video below for more on the actor's recent good fortune.

