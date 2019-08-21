Dwayne Johnson Named Highest-Paid Actor for 2019

Dwayne Johnson has had one astoundingly good year.

On Wednesday, the action movie star was named the highest-paid actor in the world by Forbes. This is a based on a breakdown of his earnings from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Over that year, the 47-year-old actor has raked in $89.4 million.

Johnson brought in that massive total from a number of lucrative films including Skyscraper, Fighting With My Family, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and his upcoming Disney film, Jungle Cruise, for which he'll be making $23.5 million. He also earns $700,000 per episode for HBO's Ballers and has seven-figure deals with brands like Under Armour. The figures are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry sources.

Johnson has practically been a fixture on the magazine's highest earners list for almost a decade and this isn't the first time he has claimed the top spot. In 2016, the former pro wrestler took first place with $64.5 million and he's been in second place the last two years.

Filling out the top five list is Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million) in second place, fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million) in third place, Canadian-Indian actor Akshay Kumar ($65 million) taking fourth place and finally Jackie Chan ($58 million).

It's noteworthy that Johnson's co-star in the Jumanji franchise, Kevin Hart, was named the highest-paid comedian of the year by Forbes just last week. He brought in $59 million over that exact same time period.

And being named the highest earner in Tinseltown is hardly the only thing Johnson has to celebrate these days. Over the weekend, he and longtime love Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a ceremony in Hawaii.

See more on the leading man below.

