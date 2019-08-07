Tyrese Gibson's feud with Dwayne Johnson is still alive.

After the box office numbers for Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw came in over the weekend, Gibson took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to shade the film's ticket sales. While the Fast & Furious spin-off starring Johnson and Jason Statham was No. 1 on its opening weekend -- taking in $60.8 million domestically and $120 million internationally -- it's the action franchise's lowest opening since 2006's The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Gibson has previously slammed Johnson publicly for making the spin-off, blaming him for being the reason the franchise’s ninth film had a delayed release date and taking personal shots at him. In Gibson's deleted post captured by The Shade Room, the 40-year-old actor again accused Johnson of "breaking up the family."

"I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried," Gibson wrote, calling the box office numbers for Hobbs & Shaw "NOT a win." "Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I'm just pointing out the facts."

"In this day and age where everyone wants to be safe and sit on their hands and not speak on real s**t … When you do get attacked and well … That's that," he continued. "Again my respects cause he tried his best … The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way … they want the table to 'include' all its flavors and all of its usual ingredients."

In his post, Gibson did acknowledge that Johnson was "still one of the biggest movie stars in the world" and "not hurting for work," and ended his comments with a friendly jab.

"The Rock comes from wrestling and he knows all about smack talking and friendly competition ... So ... love is love -- Roman has spoken ... drops mic #NoComment."

ET has reached out to Gibson's rep for comment.

Last July, Gibson appeared to have put the feud behind him, acknowledging it was "unprofessional" to have publicly called Johnson out.

"I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault," he said during his appearance on Van Lathan's The Red Pill podcast. "It's not professional, it's not cool."

He also blamed his behavior on psychiatric medication he was taking at the time.

"I don't really recall anything that [Johnson] either said directly or subliminally being as big a deal as the way I was going at him which was not cool," he said. "There's a way of going about communicating and dealing with issues. There's issues on all movie sets and TV shows. I do regret those psych meds and letting that stuff influence me. It's like being drunk, you gotta say exactly how you feel and you're not in your right state of mind."

Meanwhile, during Johnson's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last July, the 47-year-old star said he had no reason to talk to Gibson after the feud.

"That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time," he said. "I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would."

