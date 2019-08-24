Dwayne Johnson is a happy newlywed.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 47-year-old actor, and his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, where he shared tiny details about his recent wedding to longtime love, Lauren Hashian.

"It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai," Johnson said, before Blunt jokingly chimed in, "So honored to be there. Wait…"

Johnson quickly added, "Well, I said, 'Hey, you and John [Krasinski], you should come," with Blunt cutting him off and saying, "No you didn't. It was literally an hour before you got married. I was like, 'I'm in Buffalo, New York. I can't make it.'"

Johnson and Hashian got married Sunday, Aug. 18 in Hawaii. The actor shared a photo of his special day on his social media earlier this week.

Johnson and Blunt, meanwhile, were excited to share first footage of their upcoming Disney movie, Jungle Cruise.

"I think there was such an anticipation for Jungle Cruise for so long since it's part of the fabric of people's lives and generations for years and years," he told ET. "So to be able to show people the first footage, and to have them go crazy and react that way… was [awesome]."

Jungle Cruise is based on the beloved Disney attraction. In the movie, Johnson plays Frank, the charismatic skipper of a sight-seeing dingy, who is hired to charter Blunt's character on a voyage. "We wanted to make a movie that was big, that was epic, that had romance. Big comedy, big action," Johnson said during the presentation. "Sometimes you need Dwayne Johnson to save the day."

He then debuted the movie's first trailer, which features some of the punny humor of the ride ("Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you've all been waiting for: The backside of water!"), a talking parrot, supernatural monsters, machine guns and Johnson in a kerchief.

When Johnson announced the movie was about strong men "kicking ass and saving the girl," a horn blared offstage and Blunt arrived in an old-timey automobile and criticized that trailer for focusing too much on Johnson. Her take on the teaser featured more talk of mysterious ancient artifacts, curses, snakes and Blunt punching Johnson in the face.

Turns out, neither is the actual trailer, as the movie is truly a two-hander. "To be a part of something like this," Blunt said, "just makes my heart race."

