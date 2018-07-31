Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Share First Look at 'Jungle Cruise'

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have officially started production on Jungle Cruise, but it seems they've still got a few kinks to work out.

The two gave fans a first look at the new movie in a fun video that Disney posted to Twitter on Tuesday, showcasing their incredible costumes and hilarious chemistry.

"Hi everybody! Welcome to the set of Jungle Cruise. I'm so excited to welcome you to this incredible movie. As you can see, we have a beautiful path lit behind us, usually to show people where the --" Blunt begins in the clip, before Johnson interrupts.

"You have the beautiful path, and then you have the beautiful co-star," he says, giving Blunt a big kiss on the forehead.

"This was supposed to be just my thing," she replies, as Johnson gives her a line about how they're the next Humphrey Bogart and Kathleen Hepburn.

"Do your research," Blunt jokingly snaps back, as the two eventually get on the same page -- before Johnson promises the "adventure of a lifetime," and steals her line. Watch below.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney’s @JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019. #JungleCruisepic.twitter.com/kKiasbWbT9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

In Jungle Cruise, Johnson plays a boat captain, Frank, who takes Blunt's character, Lily, and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Throughout their journey, the group must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

The upcoming film, inspired by the famous ride at Disneyland, also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise is set to hit theaters on Oct. 11, 2019.

