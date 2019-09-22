Dwayne Johnson is cherishing his adorable daddy-daughter moments!

Johnson shared a sweet photo on his Instagram account on Sunday, showing him and his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine Lia, enjoying tea time together. In the pic, you can see the 47-year-old actor seated on a small pink chair and sipping from a tiny tea cup, which he jokingly said he added in a "little nip of tequila."

“🍵❤️ (daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere)," he hilariously captioned the photo, along with hashtags #icherishthesemoments and #andgodblessmychair.

Last month, Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony, which included sweet cameos of their daughters, Jasmine, and 1-year-old Tia as flower girls.

Two weeks after the surprise ceremony, Johnson took to Instagram to reveal how they pulled off the secret wedding.

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work," he captioned photos of the buffet, bar and venue. "To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only."

"The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️," he added.

"We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us," wrote Johnson, who also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. "Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot 🔥🤣"

Johnson also opened up about his "beautiful" wedding day to ET in August. "It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai," he gushed.

