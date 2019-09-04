What a pal!

Kevin Hart is currently recovering after being involved in a serious car accident on Sept. 1, that required him to get back surgery.

But because he was still out of commission, Kelly Clarkson found herself in a difficult position of having to find a new first guest for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a new sneak peek clip, Clarkson shares with her audience who her high-profile replacement ended up being — Dwayne Johnson!

“Because Kevin couldn’t be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up and I love him,” she gushes in the clip. “‘Cause I got real nervous for my first show. I was like, ‘I am so sorry you’re sick… uhhh.’ I was calling all my friends. He left his honeymoon to come here — this is real — left his honeymoon — his wife probably hates me — to come and take Kevin’s place.”

Revealing he’s her “first guest ever,” Clarkson then introduced Johnson, who stepped out with his sweet smile, holding a sunflower for the new talk show host.

Johnson recently tied the knot with his longtime love, Lauren Hashian, in a surprise Hawaiian ceremony.

The Kelly Clarkson show premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Check your local listings here.

For more on Hart’s accident and recovery, watch the clip below:

