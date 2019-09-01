Kevin Hart is recovering after a car accident.

According to a press release provided to ET by the California Highway Patrol, Hart was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday near Calabasas, California.

Jared S. Black was driving Hart's vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, at the time of the accident, which occurred when Black turned from Cold Canyon Road onto Mulholland Highway.

"Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment," the release reads, adding that Black, who was "determined not to be under the influence of alcohol," and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, became trapped in the car as a result of the accident.

Hart, meanwhile, "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention," the release states. While Broxterman "suffered only complaint of pain," both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," according to the release.

ET has learned that Broxterman is a trainer at Equinox Encino and trains Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, while Black is Broxterman's fiancé.

A source close to the Hart tells ET, "Kevin is hurt, but will be OK."

Hart purchased the car involved in the accident back in July as a 40th birthday present to himself. "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th," he captioned an Instagram post of himself with the car at the time. "Welcome home 'Menace' #MuscleCarLover"

