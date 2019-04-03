Kevin Hart knows how to keep cool in tough situations.

The actor and comedian was with Tiffany Haddish at The Secret Life of Pets 2 CinemaCon Universal Pictures presentation at the Colosseum Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where he took the stage with a small white bunny. ET's Kevin Frazier was with Hart after the event, where he joked about the way he handled the tiny creature during the presentation.

"What I did was save a bunny's life today," Hart -- who voices rabbit Snowball in the animated sequel -- jokingly said. "The bunny was moving around on my chest. The bunny could have jumped off. Anybody else in that situation would have panicked. What I did was I simply handled it correctly. I said, 'Hey bunny, don't move. The people need to see me with you, so you need to calm down."

Hart, however, did admit that he did end up with some battle scars. "The bunny actually did a little thing called 'scratch my chest,'" he shared. "My chest is bleeding still. But to the people, it looked like I was calm collected and in control."

Kevin Hart and a small bunny just got into it on stage at #CinemaCon while promoting Secret Life of Pets 2. I don’t know which is more scared. pic.twitter.com/oRk4HtqDlx — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 3, 2019

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

When he's not promoting The Secret Life of Pets 2, he's telling people about his new Netflix special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, in which he jokes about his cheating scandal. In 2017, Hart admitted he was "guilty" of being unfaithful to his wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant with their first child together.

"For me, this is a confessional. This is a therapy session that I was able to make people laugh out of my mistakes," Hart admitted. "The special is something that people need right now. It's not just for laughter, more importantly it's making people understand that it is OK to be flawed."

"To talk about your flaws and not hide the things that may or may not be wrong," he added. "The title of perfection does not exist and through stand up is where I try to make people aware and understand that."

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible is now streaming on Netflix.

ET is in Las Vegas all this week with exclusive reporting on the biggest stars from CinemaCon, an inside look at Las Vegas’ most iconic hotspots and exclusive content from the 2019 ACM Awards. Don't miss it!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's What Kevin Hart Was Doing During the Oscars

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Explains Why He Wanted to Voice a Bunny in 'The Secret Life of Pets'

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Kevin Hart's Oscars Controversy

Related Gallery