Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Kevin Hart's Oscars Controversy

Tiffany Haddish is standing up for Kevin Hart.

The 39-year-old comedian stopped by ITV's Lorraine on Friday where she defended her longtime pal amid his recent Oscars controversy.

"He's helped me so much. I've known him for so long and he's like my big brother, but he's littler than me. He's my little big brother," she quipped of Hart, whom she co-starred with in Night School.

Haddish went on to tell host Lorraine Kelly that co-hosting the Oscars with Hart, 39, "would be cool," noting that "it would be nice to have the yin and the yang there."

"You know, if we did it together that would be cool. But, you know, you need proper preparation time," she said. "I mean, Kevin would've hosted it this year if they weren't tripping off of things that he said in his past that he already apologized for."

"Me, I say a lot of things and I don't apologize. I think before I speak. If I say it, I mean it," she said. "Nobody's perfect... From my mistakes -- and I've many of them -- I have become a success and I learned not to make them again."

Haddish's support comes after Hart recused himself as the host of the Oscars, after controversy over resurfaced homophobic tweets. Hart eventually apologized for his past comments, which he has since deleted, but many have criticized his handling of the controversy.

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hart last month, he discussed the many projects he has in the works following the Oscars fiasco.

"[I] have The Upside. ...[I'm] about to start filming Jumanji," Hart said, excited. "[Then I'm] about to get into another movie called Fatherhood."

The Academy Awards will air without a host on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. Watch the video below for more on this year's host controversy:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Hart Shares What's Next for Him Following Oscars Controversy (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart Reveals Who He Thinks Should Replace Him as Oscars Host

Kevin Hart Says He Had Oscar 'Bits That Were F**king Phenomenal'

Related Gallery