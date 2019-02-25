Here's What Kevin Hart Was Doing During the Oscars

Kevin Hart kept busy on Oscars Sunday.

As ET previously reported, the 39-year-old comedian stepped down from hosting the annual awards show in December after several controversial, homophobic tweets resurfaced from over a decade ago. The Academy Awards instead chose not to have a host at all.

While Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Hart appeared to be having a pretty normal Sunday afternoon that didn't include watching the Oscars.

On his Instagram Story, the Jumanji star posted videos of his one-year-old son, Kenzo, and the family dog.

In addition, Hart also posted another video to Instagram of him boxing, along with an inspiring message that could be alluding to him not being at the Oscars.

"When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more....Always grinding. #HustleHart," he wrote.

Despite not being in attendance, L.A. street artist Plastic Jesus made sure fans of the Oscars didn't forget about the hosting controversy. Ahead of the big event, he erected a statue of Hart holding a rainbow flag not far from where the awards ceremony was to take place.

The actor hasn't slowed down since announcing he would no longer be serving as this year's Oscars host. He has been filming the Jumanji sequel and also told ET last month that he's working on another movie called Fatherhood.

"I like to stay busy," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I embrace it. I'm a workaholic and I'm doing it while I can. [I'm] 39 years old, almost 40, I gotta get it all."

Here's a look at how the Oscars dealt with not having a host:

