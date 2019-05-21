Kevin Hart may not be the best pet groomer.

The actor and ET's Kevin Frazier teamed up to talk about Hart's upcoming film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, while giving an adorable puppy named Zoey a bath -- chaos ensued.

While two-month-old Zoey may have been a handful for Hart, the two were able to get her clean and dry, as people can see in the video above. But Furry friends are all over the place in Secret Life of Pets sequel, with Hart reprising his role as Snowball the Bunny. This time around, however, it appears as if Snowball's had a bit of a change of heart and "gone soft."

"The reason why my character is a little softer than he was in the first movie was because he found love," Hart explained about his character's personality change. "And what love does to people is break them down and it lets emotions take over, and Snowball's emotions are coming from a family perspective."

"But when called upon and needed, he responds," he added. "And in this case, he gets called on by his friends who are always here for him, because like I said, love is what runs."

Also joining the sequel is Tiffany Haddish, voicing fearless Shih Tzu Daisy, who asks for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission.

ET had previously caught up with Hart at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, after he and Haddish took the stage during the Universal Pictures presentation and both stepped out with real-life animals.

"What I did was save a bunny's life today," Hart jokingly told ET after the presentation. "The bunny was moving around on my chest. The bunny could have jumped off. Anybody else in that situation would have panicked. What I did was I simply handled it correctly. I said, 'Hey bunny, don't move. The people need to see me with you, so you need to calm down."

Hart, however, did admit that he did end up with some battle scars. "The bunny actually did a little thing called 'scratch my chest,'" he shared. "My chest is bleeding still. But to the people, it looked like I was calm collected and in control."

See more in the video below. The Secret Life of Pets 2 arrives in theaters on June 7.

