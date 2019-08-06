For Kevin Hart's next film, he's embracing his serious side.

The 40-year-old leading man is currently hard at work on his new drama, Fatherhood, in Montreal, Canada. And he got some very special company on set. His wife, Eniko Parrish, and their 1-year-old son, Kenzo, as well as daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, came by!

ET's Kevin Frazier dropped by the production, where the pair discussed making the film with his loved ones nearby. And Hart took the opportunity to showcase a far more earnest side than fans usually see.

"I mean, look, you're doing a movie called Fatherhood and I got a chance to be a father while telling the story of being a father," he said. "You know, so, I mean, it kinda goes full-circle."

The movie star also mentioned how warmly the city of Montreal has welcomed the production, including a kids camp, who made signs for the actor.

"Well, first of all, I just gotta say to the people of Montreal, you're amazing from the top to the bottom," he said. "[They are] some of the most hospitable people, the nicest people you'll ever meet, you'll ever be around. They really do exist here in Montreal, Canada."

"We're shooting and we're around this camp," he continued. "There's a day care and a camp. … So, where our base camp was, the kids found out I was there and they went and made these signs…'We love you Kevin Hart.' 'Welcome to Montreal.'

Hart shared that he was so moved by the kids' welcoming messages, he and the film's crew decided to do something special for them.

"So when I saw that -- my kids were actually here at the time -- and I said, 'You know what? We're going to do something cool for them.' I went over and said hi and took some pictures and then we bought all of the kids ice cream."

In the movie, Hart plays Matt, a single father coping with the tragic loss of his wife and learning to move forward. It's based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin.

During the chat, the funnyman also shared that he put his kids to work while he was busy in front of the camera.

"My kids worked on the set for, like two weeks here," he said. "They really worked!"

However, when asked if his kiddos were compensated for their hard work, Hart admitted he owed them.

"They haven't been paid yet," he shared. "I'm late. I'm late. I'm late with the payment. They left before I could settle with them."

Later, he joked: "This is a write-off. I need to give them a check and they need to figure out to cash the check."

Fatherhood arrives in theaters on April 3, 2020.

