Kevin Hart is in recovery mode.

After undergoing back surgery following a car accident near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1, the comedian is resting up with his loved ones by his side.

A source tells ET that Hart is "recovering and feeling OK" now, and his spine was luckily not affected.

An additional source told ET on Monday that Hart -- who has already received a number of well wishes on social media from his celebrity pals -- was still in the hospital, resting comfortably after having back surgery for the injuries he sustained from the accident.

Hart's wife, Eniko, was spotted out and about on Monday, giving fans an update on her husband.

"He's great," she said in a video obtained by TMZ. "He's going to be just fine. He's good. Everybody's good, thank God."

As ET previously reported, Hart was in the passenger seat when he and driver Jared S. Black were involved in a car crash in the comedian's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.



"Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment," read a California Highway Patrol press release, adding that Black and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, became trapped in the car as a result of the crash.



Hart "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention," while Broxterman "suffered only complaint of pain." Both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," according to the release.

Broxterman is a trainer at Equinox Encino and trains Hart's wife, ET has learned, while Black is Broxterman's fiancé. Hear more in the video below.

