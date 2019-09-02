Kevin Hart is getting plenty of love from fellow celebs following a car crash on Sunday morning, which resulted in some "major back injuries" for the leading man, according to a previous press release.

Among the supporters is Hart's frequent co-star, Dwayne Johnson, who posted a photo of them together in the upcoming Jumani sequel. Johnson wrote: "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong 🙏🏾."

Jamie Foxx also shared a post showing he's thinking of Hart. The image, posted on Instagram, is a profile of Hart. Beside, he wrote, "@kevinhart4real sending positive vibes and prayers to u and your family... god bless."

Bryan Cranston, who starred alongside Hart in 2017's The Upside, shared a photo of himself with the comedian, adding: "I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B."

Mindy Kaling also shared her best wishes for Hart, writing on Twitter, "Prayers up @KevinHart4real ❤️."

Likewise, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart shared her support for the comedian on Twitter, writing: "Best wishes to Kevin Hart I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian. Be careful!"

The rapper and actor, Ice-T, wrote of the situation, "Man!!! Worried about @KevinHart4real lost for words.."

Salma Hayek also sent a message to Hart, writing: "Verified @kevinhart4real we love you and we are praying for you. 🙏"

ET previous confirmed from the California Highway Patrol in the aforementioned release, that Hart was in the passenger seat when he and driver Jared S. Black got in an accident in Calabasas, California, in the comedian's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment," read the release, adding that Black, who was "determined not to be under the influence of alcohol," and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, became trapped in the car as a result of the accident.

Hart "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention," while Broxterman "suffered only complaint of pain." Both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," according to the release.

ET has learned that Broxterman is a trainer at Equinox Encino and trains Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish.

YouTuber Tati Westbrook also posted about the accident, explaining that Broxterman is her trainer "& an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart. I'm grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved🙏🏻❤️."

She also included a number of harrowing images from the scene, as well as photos of Broxterman and Black at the gym together.

After the accident, a source close to Hart previously told ET, "Kevin is hurt, but will be OK."

The comedian bought the Barracuda Black was driving back in July as a 40th birthday present to himself. "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th...welcome home 'Menace,'" he captioned a photo of himself and the car after the purchase.

