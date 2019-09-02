Kevin Hart's Wife Offers Update on How He's Doing Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery.

The comedian's wife, Eniko, spoke out about his condition on her way to visit him at the hospital on Monday, just one day after he was involved in a car crash that led to major back injuries.

"He's great," Eniko said in a video obtained by TMZ. "He’s going to be just fine."

Eniko, who appeared to be coming back from a coffee run, continued: "He's good. Everybody's good, thank God."

"He’s fine. He’s awake," she said, but noted her husband isn't back to laughing and joking yet.

ET previously confirmed that Hart was in the passenger seat when he and driver Jared S. Black were involved in a car crash in Calabasas, California, in the comedian's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.



"Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment," read a California Highway Patrol press release, adding that Black and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, became trapped in the car as a result of the crash.



Hart "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention," while Broxterman "suffered only complaint of pain." Both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of "major back injuries," according to the release.

ET has learned that Broxterman is a trainer at Equinox Encino and trains Hart’s wife, Eniko, while Black is Broxterman's fiancé. A source close to Hart told ET, "Kevin is hurt, but will be OK."

See more on Hart in the video below.

