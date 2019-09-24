Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is going to be a mom of two!

The 38-year-old entertainer is expecting her first child with boyfriend actor Steve Kazee according to multiple reports. Dewan has a daughter, 6-year-old Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, who she split from back in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. This will be 43-year-old Kazee's first child.

"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!" the couple, who was first photographed together in October 2018, told People of their happy news.

Since making her relationship with Kazee Instagram official back in June, Dewan has started sharing pics of her beau on social media, documenting their vacations and sweet times together.

Likewise, Kazee has also shared his love for his girlfriend online, supporting her amid the death of her dog and celebrating their relationship in multiple posts.

When ET caught up with Kazee in December, he said that he was "very happy" during the holiday season.

"I'm very happy at the moment, it's a good holiday right now. It's a good Christmas this year," he said. "You know, it's a very good holiday this year. I've had my birthday -- Oct. 30 -- so I get sort of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it's been perfect this year and that's all I can say."

As for Dewan telling ET that she was "very happy" back in November, Kazee insisted that "she's a very happy person in general, I think... I can't take any credit."

Watch the video below for more on the happy couple.

