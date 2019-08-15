Jenna Dewan got a little extra help while filming her new Netflix show, Soundtrack.

ET caught up with the 38-year-old dancer at the 2019 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just moments before she accepted the prestigious Trailblazer Award. During our interview, she revealed how her Tony Award-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee, helped her prepare for the upcoming modern-day musical drama series.

"You know what, he did give me some little tips and hints there, because it was my first musical experience," Dewan told ET's Keltie Knight. "So, yeah, he was very helpful."

Created by Joshua Safran (Quantico), Soundtrack is set to follow the love stories connecting an eclectic group of people in modern-day Los Angeles.

"It's a musical drama," Dewan said of the 10-episode series coming to Netflix. "Every episode is its own self-contained love story musical, so there's song, there's dance, there's acting. It's really unique. I don't think you'll ever see anything like it. It's cool."

Although Kazee wasn't able to make it to the awards show Wednesday night due to work, Dewan gushed that "things are great" between the two. The former Step Up star was also beaming while talking about how "cool" it is to receive such a high honor from the dance industry.

"If you had told my 10-year-old self that I would be winning an award as a dancer, as a trailblazer, I wouldn't have believed you," she exclaimed. "It was all I dreamed of, [all I] did. I eat, slept, breathed dance, so ... I am so grateful to have this path. It's so cool."

One person who doesn't find Dewan so "cool," however? Her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

"She's like 'Mom is Mom, and Mom is so uncool,'" Dewan joked. "She started rolling her eyes at things I say. I was like, 'I thought I had 'til 13.' Like, I didn't think that was going to happen at 6!"

"I am so uncool," she continued. "She loves me, obviously, but I'm uncool."

After separating from Tatum in April 2018 following nearly nine years of marriage, a source confirmed to ET last October that Dewan and Kazee, 43, were a new pair. A few days later, they were photographed together in public for the first time and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

When ET caught up with Kazee last December, he had nothing but amazing things to say about his new life with Dewan.

"I'm very happy at the moment, it's a good holiday right now," he gushed at the time. "It's a good Christmas this year ... it's been perfect this year and that's all I can say."

