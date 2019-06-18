It was a date night for Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee!

The couple attended the WWE Monday Night Raw show at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. The pair shared their evening out together on their social media, and appeared to have a great time at the wrestling event.

"This. Was. Fun. Thank you @wwe for my first Raw💪🏽🎉," the former World of Dance host captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos of her with her beau, and WWE pro Becky Lynch aka The Man.

Kazee also shared a black-and-white photo of him and his lady on his Instagram Story, captioning the selfie, "Baby's first Raw."

During the event, the two also posed for pics with John Cena, who was also in attendance.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old dancer made her relationship with Kazee Instagram official. While she had posted pics of her new man on Instagram Story, this marked the first time she uploaded a photo to her page.

"Speaking of peace," she captioned the cozy shot.

The pair was first photographed back in October and when ET caught up with Kazee in December, he said that he was "very happy" during the holiday season.

Hear more of what he said in the video below. WWE Monday Night Raw airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

