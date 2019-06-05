Jenna Dewan Makes It Instagram Official With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan just hit a major milestone in her relationship!

The 38-year-old dancer took to Instagram to share her very first pic with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Though Dewan has posted peeks at her beau on her Instagram Story before, the adorable new photo marks the first time she's shared a shot of him on her page.

The pic features Dewan and Kazee sitting outside together. The pair look happy as can be together, with Dewan, wearing a floral printed dress, resting her head on 43-year-old Kazee's shoulder.

"Speaking of peace," Dewan captioned the shot, referencing a pic she posted earlier in the day with a quote about peace.

"To experience peace does not mean that your life is always blissful," the quote read. "It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of life."

Dewan's posts came shortly after she praised Kazee on her Instagram Story. The World of Dance host shared a few clips of Kazee taking care of an injured hummingbird, writing, "He acts, he sings, he SAVES HUMMINGBIRDS."

While this marked Dewan's first time sharing a snap of Kazee, the Walking Dead actor has previously gushed over his girlfriend online.

"Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he wrote in honor of Valentine's Day. "Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️"

He also shared a pic back in December after Dewan's dog with her ex, Channing Tatum, died.

The pair was first photographed back in October and, when ET caught up with Kazee in December, he said that he was "very happy" during the holiday season.

"I'm very happy at the moment, it's a good holiday right now. It's a good Christmas this year," he said. "You know, it's a very good holiday this year. I've had my birthday -- Oct. 30 -- so I get sort of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it's been perfect this year and that's all I can say."

As for Dewan telling ET that she was "very happy" back in November, Kazee insisted that "she's a very happy person in general, I think... I can't take any credit."

Watch the video below for more on the cute couple.

