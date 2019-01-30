Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are trying to figure out their custody arrangement.

In court documents obtained by ET, Tatum has some requests about how he and Dewan -- who announced their split back in April -- should divide their time with their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

According to the documents, Tatum, 38, is requesting that he and Dewan split their time with Everly during the week and alternate weekends with each other. When it comes to holidays, Tatum suggests that he and Dewan, 38, each get multiple weeks in the summer, alternate Christmas celebrations, and take New Year's Eve every other year. He proposes that they spend Halloween together and either plan a joint celebration for Everly's May birthday or split the day in half.

Everly's visits with her dad will be in the home he rented after he moved out. According to the documents, Tatum “decorated Everly’s room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme with pictures of Everly with both [Jenna Dewan] and me on trips.”

In a statement to ET, Samantha Spector, Dewan's attorney, says: "We look forward to resolving these matters in a timely and straightforward way. Nothing in the world matters more to Jenna than the comfort and well-being of her daughter Everly. Everything Jenna has done and will continue to do is with that in mind."

In the January issue of Cosmopolitan, Dewan discussed how she dealt with the end of her eight-year marriage.

"People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve," she said. "This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."

"I'm obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together," she added. "We'd been a beloved couple for a long time."

Since their breakup, Dewan has been dating Steve Kazee, and professed that she does "believe in love still."

"I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself," she told the magazine. "And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other."

For his part, Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J. Back in November, a source told ET that he "wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way."

"He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent,’" the source said. "He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

