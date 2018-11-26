Princess party!

Channing Tatum is getting plenty of quality time with his and ex Jenna Dewan's 5-year-old daughter, Everly. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share some fun he had with his little girl as they attempted to make slime together.

"I really need to get this off!” Everly can be heard saying in one clip.

"Oh man, we’re never getting this off,” Tatum replies, trying to get the purple sticky substance off of his fingers.

Everly later tells her dad, "I made it less touchy!"

"What do you mean, less touchy? Less sticky?” he asks.

Even with Everly’s attempt at a “less touchy” slime, it’s still impossible for Tatum to get it off without using both of his hands, therefore forcing him to put the phone down.

The Magic Mike star later snaps a selfie of himself in a tiara, writing, "That’s a Sunday for ya!!”

Though both Tatum and Dewan have moved on romantically — Tatum is dating singer Jessie J and Dewan is dating actor and musician, Steve Kazee — the former spouses have made an effort to co-parent their daughter, even taking her trick or treating together for Halloween.

