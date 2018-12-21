Jenna Dewan is getting some support from her boyfriend during a difficult time.

The 38-year-old dancer, who's dating actor Steve Kazee, suffered the loss of her dog, Lulu, earlier this week. In response to Lulu's tragic death -- a result of cancer -- Kazee took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his love for Dewan.

"The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is," Kazee, 43, wrote alongside a smiling, outdoor selfie of him and Dewan. "There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between."

"Today though...today was a good day," he added.

Kazee's post follows pics and messages from both Dewan and her ex, Channing Tatum, with whom she shared Lulu.

"To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did," Dewan captioned a series of pics of Lulu with her and her 5-year-old daughter, Everly. "Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures."

"Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels," she continued. "But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel 💔"

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Tatum shared a short but sweet message alongside a photo of him running at the beach with Lulu.

"I’ll see you again baby girl," he wrote. "But you’ll always be with me. Always. Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory."

The couple was first linked in October and, last month, a source told ET that, while Dewan's split from Tatum was "difficult," the two are working to be supportive of the other's new relationships; Dewan with Kazee and Tatum with singer Jessie J.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source said. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter, Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

