Steve Kazee is gushing over his girlfriend!

Following the news that Jenna Dewan and the 43-year-old actor are expecting their first child together, Kazee took to Instagram to share his love for the expectant mom with a sweet shot of her cradling her pregnant belly.

"Well...the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

Kazee went on to express "the deepest of gratitude" for his relationship with Dewan, who he was first romantically linked to in October 2018.

"A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs," he wrote of Dewan. "A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding."

Next Kazee turned his praise to Everly, the 6-year-old daughter Dewan shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter," he wrote. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it."

"I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her," he added. "And Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

Dewan also confirmed the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a shot of herself lounging with Everly with her growing stomach on full display.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕," she captioned the pic."@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

