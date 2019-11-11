Jenna Dewan Glows on the Red Carpet While Cradling Her Baby Bump: Pics!

That red carpet glow!

Jenna Dewan looked stunning on Sunday night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

The 38-year-old pregnant dancer, actress and TV personality wowed on the red carpet in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown and Sutra Jewels, wearing her brunette locks sleek and straight. On the carpet, she cradled her growing baby bump after announcing she is pregnant with her second child in September.

On Dewan's Instagram Story, she posted a cartoon of Jessica Rabbit, citing her as inspiration for the ensemble.

"I feel like this is a very casual look tonight," she joked in one clip with stylist Brad Goreski. "You know, just..."

"Diamonds, Sunday nights, dripping," Goreski chimed in.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, didn't join her on the carpet, he didn't hold back about his love for the star last month when speaking with ET.

"It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," Kazee told ET of Dewan's pregnancy. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

