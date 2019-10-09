Jenna Dewan Hosting New 'Flirty Dancing' Dating Show

Jenna Dewan is getting her own TV show -- and, yes, it still involves dancing!

Fox announced on Wednesday that the 38-year-old dancer is set to host Flirty Dancing, a new dating series that the network describes as "part performance, part blind date and all about romantic chemistry."

The series will follow a group of complete strangers who will individually be taught half of a dance routine. Then, they'll meet for the first time on a blind date where they will dance together without exchanging a word.

Based on the U.K. version of the same name, the U.S. adaptation will feature a slight twist in which the singles will perform a different choreographed dance with two different potential love interests, before "choosing the one with whom he/she has the strongest connection." So, no more swiping left or right on your cell phone to find love on dating apps... this show plans to literally sweep singles off their feet!

"Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format -- it’s unlike anything we've ever seen before," Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment said in a statement. "It's fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries."

"Jenna is our dream host," he added. "She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love."

It's an extra exciting time for Dewan right now. In addition to her new show, she recently announced that she's expecting her second child, and her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The former World of Dance host is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," Kazee told ET earlier this month. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

"[Jenna's] excited," he added. "She couldn't be happier."

Flirty Dancing is set to premiere this winter on Fox. In the meantime, hear more on Dewan in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Steve Kazee Says His and Jenna Dewan's Pregnancy Journey Has Been 'the Most Amazing' (Exclusive)

Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Relationship

Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee