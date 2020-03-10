Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Steve Kazee

Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and her fiance, Steve Kazee!

The 39-year-old dancer gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy, on March 6, she announced on Tuesday. The couple decided to name their son Callum. Dewan is already a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Dewan shared a black-and-white pic of her hugging her newborn son on Instagram.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️," she wrote. "Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Kazee shared his own pic of his baby boy on Instagram.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

News broke that Dewan was dating 44-year-old Kazee, a Tony award-winning actor, in October 2018 following her split from Tatum in April of that year. In September, she announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me ?," she Instagrammed alongside a picture of her snuggling with Everly with her baby bump on display. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Meanwhile, Kazee penned his own heartfelt note on Instagram, and gave a heartwarming shout-out to Everly.

"I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" he wrote. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding."

"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter," he continued. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

ET spoke with Kazee in October at the 20th anniversary celebration marking the premiere of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he talked about Dewan's pregnancy journey so far.

"It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," Kazee told ET. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

He also said Everly was excited about becoming a big sister.

"She couldn't be happier," he shared, adding that telling Everly the news "went perfectly smooth."

Meanwhile, Dewan gave ET an update on her pregnancy in December.

"I felt a little bit more tired and nauseous this time around," she shared. "Overall, it's been great. I've definitely been working a lot throughout it, which has been a blessing in a lot of ways so I kind of keep going. Craving-wise, I'm craving a lot of junk food this time around."

Watch the video below to hear her talk about her and Kazee's very "musical" household.

