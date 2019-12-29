Steve Kazee couldn't be more in love or more excited for his girlfriend, Jenna Dewan.

The Tony Award winner and expectant father took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots celebrating his lady love's accomplishments -- including her graceful pregnancy, and the premiere of her reality TV series, Flirty Dancing.

Kazee kicked off the slideshow with a photo of his pregnant girlfriend laying on a doctor's exam table while baring her baby bump during a prenatal checkup.

"Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now," Kazee, 44, wrote in the caption. "There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has [carved] her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to."

"From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me," Kazee continued. "So yes...I’m proud. Incredibly."

"I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways," Kazee added. "So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love! ❤️"

Among the photos Kazee posted, one pic shows Dewan standing triumphantly under a marquee at the premiere of Flirty Dancing, which premiered Sunday night on Fox.

Dewan -- who shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum -- seemed overwhelmed by her boyfriend's heartfelt message, responding in the comments, "Oh. My. God. 😩❤️😭 You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more ❤️❤️❤️."

ET spoke with Dewan earlier this month, during a visit to the Flirty Dancing set in Santa Monica, and she opened up about the "unspoken chemistry" that brought her and Kazee together.

"You just know if you have it," she explained. "It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well."

"I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice," she added with a smile. Check out the video below to hear more.

Jenna Dewan Talks ‘Flirty Dancing’ and Finding Love With Steve Kazee (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Dishes on Her 'Musical Household' With Boyfriend Steve Kazee and Daughter Everly (Exclusive)

Steve Kazee Says His and Jenna Dewan's Pregnancy Journey Has Been 'the Most Amazing' (Exclusive)

Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Relationship

Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee

Related Gallery