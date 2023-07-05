Salma Hayek Celebrates National Bikini Day With Poolside Photo
Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunctions During Dance Party in …
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Ma…
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Kevin Costner Claims He Can't Afford Estranged Wife's 'Unjust' C…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Vi…
Colleen Ballinger Addresses 'Toxic' and 'Grooming' Allegations W…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Givi…
Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely De…
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Bennifer, JAY-Z and Beyoncé and More Stars: Go Inside Michael Ru…
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Kissing in …
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…
It's July 5 and Salma Hayek's still setting off fireworks and creating pandemonium like she once did as Santanico.
The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and uploaded a titillating photo to celebrate National Bikini Day, striking a stoic pose in a colorful bikini while standing in a swimming pool. With her flowy hair pulled behind her just enough so she can show off her loopy earrings, the Frida star stared straight into the camera looking like a boss.
"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!👙," her caption began. "Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."
It's true (no, not the ban). The two-piece swimsuit was invented on July 5, 1946, by the French designer Louis Réard, who unveiled the bikini at a pool in Paris.
Whether she's showing off a bikini or her "white hairs and wrinkles" in a close-up selfie, the woman can do no wrong. And her fans couldn't help but drop tons of love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Amazing ❤️ Magnificen ❤️ I love you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️" while another one added, "Probably would’ve broke the internet if she wore the same one from dusk till dawn."
It goes without saying, all that sauna and sweating sure does the body good.
RELATED CONTENT:
Salma Hayek Shows Off 'White Hairs and Wrinkles' in Close-Up Selfie
Salma Hayek Shares Shirtless Pic of Channing Tatum for His Birthday
Salma Hayek's Daughter Wore Her Dress From 1997 to the Oscars
Related Gallery