Salma Hayek Celebrates National Bikini Day With Poolside Photo

It's July 5 and Salma Hayek's still setting off fireworks and creating pandemonium like she once did as Santanico.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and uploaded a titillating photo to celebrate National Bikini Day, striking a stoic pose in a colorful bikini while standing in a swimming pool. With her flowy hair pulled behind her just enough so she can show off her loopy earrings, the Frida star stared straight into the camera looking like a boss.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!👙," her caption began. "Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

It's true (no, not the ban). The two-piece swimsuit was invented on July 5, 1946, by the French designer Louis Réard, who unveiled the bikini at a pool in Paris.

Whether she's showing off a bikini or her "white hairs and wrinkles" in a close-up selfie, the woman can do no wrong. And her fans couldn't help but drop tons of love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Amazing ❤️ Magnificen ❤️ I love you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️" while another one added, "Probably would’ve broke the internet if she wore the same one from dusk till dawn."

It goes without saying, all that sauna and sweating sure does the body good.

