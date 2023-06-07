Salma Hayek Shows Off 'White Hairs and Wrinkles' in Close-Up Selfie

Salma Hayek is aging gracefully. In an extremely close-up selfie shared to Instagram, the 56-year-old actress shows off an unfiltered look at her graying hair and creased forehead.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she captioned the photo.

Hayek's post garnered praise from friends and fans, including Cindy Crawford, 57, who commented: "Beautiful!" Olivia Wilde, 39, chimed in with fire and heart emojis.

Another popular fan comment thanked Hayek for her unflinching honesty.

"Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age," the comment reads.

The Frida star is known to keep things real on social media, posting everything from her glammed-up red carpets to a silly wardrobe malfunction video.

Hayek took to Instagram last month to celebrate reaching 24 million followers, posting a clip of herself and a friend dancing while wearing white bathrobes. Multiple times throughout the video, Hayek opted to blur out her chest and crotch when the robe flaps open a little too much.

She captioned the fun clip: "24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃"

Hayek's no stranger to showing off her moves. She recently opened up about her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance where she had to shoot some steamy scenes with Channing Tatum.

"It's very physically challenging," Hayek told ET. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

RELATED CONTENT:

