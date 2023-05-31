Black Mirror officially has a premiere date!

After teasing a summer return, the Netflix anthology series will launch its anticipated sixth season Thursday, June 15, it was announced Wednesday. The official two-minute trailer, as well as the episode titles, loglines and cast members were revealed as part of the announcement.

In the upcoming five-episode season, from creator Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror tells viewers to "expect the unexpected" as the series will be "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

The trailer offers intriguing teases for each of the five installments, opening first with "Joan Is Awful," which revolves around a Netflix copycat called Streamberry that debuts a new TV show about an average woman's (Annie Murphy) life -- and Salma Hayek is the one playing her. She only discovers it when she opens the streaming service and stumbles across the show.

The second episode, "Loch Henry," centers around a couple who get caught up investigating a sleepy Scottish town's skeletons. The next three episodes teased in the trailer are the space-set "Beyond the Sea" with Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett, the Hollywood paparazzi-centric "Mazey Day" with Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez and the murderous "Demon 79."

As the trailer hypes up, the new season will transport viewers into "Five new worlds. Five new realities. Five new nightmares. Five new revelations. Five new hallucinations. Five new rabbit holes. Five new mindf**ks." Sounds about right.

Of course, the series had to poke fun at the current streaming era at the end of the trailer when someone offscreen asks, "You haven't seen Joan Is Awful?" "No, but it's on my list." Watch the trailer below.

For a complete breakdown of Black Mirror's season 6 episodes, see below.

Episode 1: JOAN IS AWFUL

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life -- in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK

Episode 2: LOCH HENRY

A young couple travels to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary - but finds themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK (Scotland)

Episode 3: BEYOND THE SEA

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK and Spain

Episode 4: MAZEY DAY

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Director: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: Spain

Episode 5: DEMON 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali

Filmed in: UK

