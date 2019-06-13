Miley Cyrus' 'Black Mirror' Alter Ego Ashley O Drops Music Video

Ashley O has dropped new music!

Following the release of Miley Cyrus' episode of Netflix's Black Mirror earlier this month, the 26-year-old singer's onscreen pop-star character, Ashley O, released a music video to accompany her song, "On a Roll."

The video for the techno-style pop track -- which is a reworked cover of Nine Inch Nails' song, "Head Like a Hole" -- features Cyrus in a white leather outfit and short purple wig as she belts out the number.

While fans who've watched the "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of the series have already seen much of the video, there is a newly released ending that hints at the darkness lying below the surface of the perfect pop star.

In an in-character press release from the streaming service, Netflix boasts that "award-winning pop sensation Ashley O" has released a new song that "empowers her fans to believe in themselves and to work hard to achieve their goals."

"It’s really important for people to feel like they’re in control of their own destiny, and that means having the confidence to be who you want to be," Ashley says of the song.

"The lyrics to 'On a Roll' are so true," Ashley O's manager and aunt, Catherine Ortiz, says. "Ashley has worked very hard, and now she’s going to get what she deserves."

Ashley O, who reveals that a lot of her music comes to her in her dreams, adds, "They’re kind of there in my mind while I’m sleeping, so when I wake up I have to really quickly write it down because I don’t want it to just disappear."

The new song, the release notes, comes on the heels of another "buzzworthy project," the intelligent companion doll Ashley Too, which is based on Ashley O's actual personality.

Season five of Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.

