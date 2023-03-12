Pedro Pascal Poses With Salma Hayek on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Pedro Pascal made a few friends on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, stopping to pose with Salma Hayek before heading inside for Hollywood's biggest night.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pascal wore a high-necked band collar shirt with a black suit. Hayek stunned in a sequined orange gown. The two actors also stopped to pose with Valentina Paloma Pinault and Javiera Balmaceda.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pascal's appearance at the Oscars comes on the same night that HBO will air the finale of The Last of Us season 1. The much-anticipated event will mark the conclusion of the show's first installment after a whirlwind success. Pascal stars in the show alongside Bella Ramsey -- both actors have been lauded for the stellar performances.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.

Oscars 2023: What to Expect From Hollywood’s Biggest Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

How Ana de Armas Paid Tribute to Marilyn Monroe in Her Oscars Dress (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman Kisses Husband Keith Urban on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

2023 Oscars: Biggest Fashion Moments

Related Gallery