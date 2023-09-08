The beloved audio brand is keeping its finger on the pulse with the brand's latest collaboration.
When it comes to the beauty and fashion world, it seems like there's always an exciting new collab on the horizon — and this Beats by Dre launch is no exception. The internet went crazy last year when Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian, launching chic neutral-toned earbuds, and the beloved audio company just outdid themselves with another covetable collection.
For the brand's first-ever beauty collaboration, Beats partnered with celeb-loved nail care company Olive & June to celebrate the latest colorway launches of Beats Studio Buds + wireless earbuds, Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink.
Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Silver
Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode — to give you total control of your sound.
Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Pink
The best-selling buds also come in Cosmic Pink to match your mani.
Forget matching your makeup to your manicure — now, you can stream your favorite songs and podcasts in style with the latest Beats earbuds and their coordinating nail polishes.
Olive & June is best known for its nail systems that allow you to create salon-quality manicures at home. Loved by the likes of Drew Barrymore, Mandy Moore and Jessica Alba, Olive & June's long-lasting polishes and press-ons are now available in mesmerizing metallic shades to go with the new Beats buds.
Below, check out Olive & June's collaboration with Beats by Dre and shop the brand's latest eye-catching chrome nail polishes and press-ons.
Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Silver
Chrome is one of the biggest colors of the season, and Olive & June's long-lasting polish now comes in this futuristic shade.
Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Pink
This salon-quality metallic pink polish is formulated without formaldehydes and other harmful ingredients.
Beats Polish Duo
Snag both shimmering shades from the limited-edition collab.
Rose Chrome Press Ons
Feel pretty in pink this season with high-shine rose press-on nails.
Steel Velvet Press-Ons
Channel your inner Beyoncé with chrome-colored press-on nails.
Metallic Swirls Press-Ons
Skip the trip to the nail salon and apply these swirling pink and silver nails.
Metallic Matte French Press-Ons
Metallic tips offer a fresh take on the classic French mani.
Metallic Linear French Press-Ons
You'll be raking in the compliments when you wear these unique press-on nails.
