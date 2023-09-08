When it comes to the beauty and fashion world, it seems like there's always an exciting new collab on the horizon — and this Beats by Dre launch is no exception. The internet went crazy last year when Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian, launching chic neutral-toned earbuds, and the beloved audio company just outdid themselves with another covetable collection.

For the brand's first-ever beauty collaboration, Beats partnered with celeb-loved nail care company Olive & June to celebrate the latest colorway launches of Beats Studio Buds + wireless earbuds, Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink.

Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Silver Amazon Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Silver Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode — to give you total control of your sound. $170 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Pink Target Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Pink The best-selling buds also come in Cosmic Pink to match your mani. $170 Shop Now

Forget matching your makeup to your manicure — now, you can stream your favorite songs and podcasts in style with the latest Beats earbuds and their coordinating nail polishes.

Olive & June is best known for its nail systems that allow you to create salon-quality manicures at home. Loved by the likes of Drew Barrymore, Mandy Moore and Jessica Alba, Olive & June's long-lasting polishes and press-ons are now available in mesmerizing metallic shades to go with the new Beats buds.

Below, check out Olive & June's collaboration with Beats by Dre and shop the brand's latest eye-catching chrome nail polishes and press-ons.

Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Silver Olive & June Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Silver Chrome is one of the biggest colors of the season, and Olive & June's long-lasting polish now comes in this futuristic shade. $9 Shop Now

Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Pink Olive & June Long Lasting Polish - Cosmic Pink This salon-quality metallic pink polish is formulated without formaldehydes and other harmful ingredients. $9 Shop Now

Beats Polish Duo Olive & June Beats Polish Duo Snag both shimmering shades from the limited-edition collab. $18 Shop Now

Rose Chrome Press Ons Olive & June Rose Chrome Press Ons Feel pretty in pink this season with high-shine rose press-on nails. $10 Shop Now

Steel Velvet Press-Ons Olive & June Steel Velvet Press-Ons Channel your inner Beyoncé with chrome-colored press-on nails. $10 Shop Now

Metallic Swirls Press-Ons Olive & June Metallic Swirls Press-Ons Skip the trip to the nail salon and apply these swirling pink and silver nails. $10 Shop Now

Metallic Matte French Press-Ons Olive & June Metallic Matte French Press-Ons Metallic tips offer a fresh take on the classic French mani. $10 Shop Now

Metallic Linear French Press-Ons Olive & June Metallic Linear French Press-Ons You'll be raking in the compliments when you wear these unique press-on nails. $10 Shop Now

