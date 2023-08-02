Don't get us wrong: There will always be a place in our hearts for crazy-long acrylics, eye-popping patterns and charms and glitter nails galore — but all that glue and UV curing can wreak some serious havoc on your nails.

This summer, we're seeing a transition towards more natural nail looks — think French manis and blueberry milk nails — that are not only better for your nails in the long run, but also help you save money by skipping the salon. With the "quiet luxury" and "old money" aesthetics skyrocketing in popularity, we're not surprised by a shift to more understated manicures this season.

In order to rock the natural nail look, your hands might need a little TLC. A strong base is key to nailing the au naturale look, and there are plenty of products on the market that can restore your thin, stubby fingernails. From hydrating cuticle oil to strengthening polishes, there are so many products on Amazon to help you grow the elegant natural nails of your dreams.

Below, we've outlined a path to achieve healthier, stronger natural nails in five easy steps.

Step 1: Start With A Clean Base

First, remove any existing polish or acrylic tips. For proper acrylic or gel manicure removal, we recommend visiting your local salon to avoid further damage to your nails.

Step 2: File and Shape

Next, you'll want to use a clipper or file to shorten your nails and remove any breakage. Starting short gives your nails a chance to grow back stronger and healthier.

Step 3: Cuticle Oil

After you've gotten your nails down to your desired shape and size, apply some cuticle oil to rehydrate and encourage growth.​​​

Step 4: Apply Nail Strengthener

Then, seal the deal with a coat of nail strengthener for a shiny look and extra fortifying power.

Step 5: Finish With Vitamin E Lotion

Finally, apply a Vitamin E-infused lotion all over your hands and nails to keep them feeling soft and hydrated.

