Go Au Naturale This Summer With the Natural Nail Trend: How to Grow Healthier Nails in Five Simple Steps
Don't get us wrong: There will always be a place in our hearts for crazy-long acrylics, eye-popping patterns and charms and glitter nails galore — but all that glue and UV curing can wreak some serious havoc on your nails.
This summer, we're seeing a transition towards more natural nail looks — think French manis and blueberry milk nails — that are not only better for your nails in the long run, but also help you save money by skipping the salon. With the "quiet luxury" and "old money" aesthetics skyrocketing in popularity, we're not surprised by a shift to more understated manicures this season.
In order to rock the natural nail look, your hands might need a little TLC. A strong base is key to nailing the au naturale look, and there are plenty of products on the market that can restore your thin, stubby fingernails. From hydrating cuticle oil to strengthening polishes, there are so many products on Amazon to help you grow the elegant natural nails of your dreams.
Below, we've outlined a path to achieve healthier, stronger natural nails in five easy steps.
Step 1: Start With A Clean Base
First, remove any existing polish or acrylic tips. For proper acrylic or gel manicure removal, we recommend visiting your local salon to avoid further damage to your nails.
This polish remover is formulated with vitamin E and hydrolyzed silk to keep your skin from drying out.
If you prefer an acetone-free formula, opt for ella+mila's soy-based polish remover.
Step 2: File and Shape
Next, you'll want to use a clipper or file to shorten your nails and remove any breakage. Starting short gives your nails a chance to grow back stronger and healthier.
The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.
Made of medical-grade stainless steel, these clippers are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand.
Step 3: Cuticle Oil
After you've gotten your nails down to your desired shape and size, apply some cuticle oil to rehydrate and encourage growth.
A blend of 10 different oils, shea butter and vitamin E makes this cuticle oil extra nourishing.
For a more affordable option, we love this best-selling almond oil with a light almond scent.
Step 4: Apply Nail Strengthener
Then, seal the deal with a coat of nail strengthener for a shiny look and extra fortifying power.
After filing your nails, apply a coat of Nail Envy to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.
After filing your nails, apply a base coat to fill in any grooves and bumps while strengthening your nails.
Step 5: Finish With Vitamin E Lotion
Finally, apply a Vitamin E-infused lotion all over your hands and nails to keep them feeling soft and hydrated.
Your hands will feel silky-smooth and smell incredible thanks to Mario Badescu's rose hand cream.
Those with sensitive skin should stick with unscented formulas such as this shea, aloe and chamomile vitamin E lotion.
