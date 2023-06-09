Nailed it! Jennifer Lopez’s 'MAN'icurist, Tom Bachik, is the expert behind her iconic nail looks including her 'J x B' manicure for her engagement to now-husband, Ben Affleck, her milky white nails adorned with hummingbirds for their Atlanta wedding, and many more special — and fashionable — occasions.

The nail guru makes sure to stay on top of what’s hot by keeping the singer’s sense of style, glam choices, work commitments, and life moments in mind, and now he’s telling ET how to master these trends at home.

"Jen is working on multiple projects at the moment, and she is loving clean, fresh, semi-sheer nudes. We’re keeping a bit of length, shaped in a tapered square, to contrast her milky whites and pinky nudes," Bachik explains.

Although this has become The Mother star’s recent go-to manicure, Lopez and the celebrity nail guru are constantly trying out new things, which means it’s unlikely that you’ll spot the actress rocking the same nail look twice.

"Jen is all about the details, so a new look means new nails. … I love that she’s not afraid to change it up! … We can change her nails multiple times a week depending on the projects we’re working on. … We’ll go from super short natural nails for a role she’s doing, to long tapered square nails for the weekend," Bachik says.

And with those switches, his main priority is to keep the "On The Floor" songstress' nails healthy, which he does with his limited-edition Tweezerman travel size mani/pedi set, filled with seven must-have nail care tools.

"It’s important to work hard to keep the integrity of Jen’s natural nails as strong as possible regardless of if she's wearing tips or just polish. … The Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set contains the perfect set of tools and just the right sizes to take anywhere. I love the quality and precision of all Tweezerman tools and the affordable price point," he tells ET.

To keep your own nails on point, Bachik says getting regular manicures is key.

"Regularly file the free edge of your nails to keep their shape nice and smooth, gently push back cuticles and remove any extra bits and pieces of skin like hangnails, and make sure to hydrate! I tell all my clients to apply a great cuticle oil every night before bed for best results as it isn’t being washed off. … If you use a facial oil in your skincare routine, you can also rub the excess onto your nails and hands," he suggests.

Once you’ve got that down, it’s time to get your creative juices flowing.

"The key is to have fun with your looks and make them you! … Soften your French manicure by using a soft, pinky white tip on a soft, pinky semi-sheer nude or add in a colored or metallic edged tip to a high glossed semi-sheer nude," he spills.

