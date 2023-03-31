Shopping

The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish — Recreate the Look at Home

By Lauren Gruber
Zendaya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it comes to style, Zendaya can do no wrong.

The Euphoria and Dune actress consistently tops best-dressed lists on the red carpet, and for good reason. From her pink Valentino gown and tri-color Bulgari necklace at the 2023 SAG Awards to her unforgettable emerald green Vera Wang gown and fiery red hair at the 2019 Emmys, each new look has us wondering exactly how we can recreate the star's style ourselves.

While her custom couture gowns and opulent jewelry aren't exactly accessible, we can still take inspiration from Zendaya's beauty looks. The actress' nail artist, Marina Dobyk, recently shared the secret to Z's petal-pink spring manicure, and it's easy and affordable to DIY at home. Her secret? An $11 nail polish, available on Amazon.

To help you steal Zendaya's style, we've created a step-by-step tutorial to recreate the actress' go-to manicure for spring. For even more trendy and celeb-inspired nail art, check out the micro French nail tutorial and Hailey Bieber's viral glazed donut nails.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish

Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.

12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File
12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File
Amazon
12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File

The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.

$8$6

Step 2: Apply a Base Coat

Dobyk uses CND's Play base coat before applying her color, which is sadly discontinued. However, CND's Stickey anchoring base coat is still available on Amazon.

CND Nail Polish Stickey Anchoring Base
CND Nail Polish Stickey Anchoring Base
Amazon
CND Nail Polish Stickey Anchoring Base

This base coat from CND acts as an anchor for polish to prevent peeling and chipping.

$11

Step 3: Paint On the Polish

Apply two coats of this $11 nail polish in the exact color used on Zendaya.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Backyard Nuptials
CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Backyard Nuptials
Amazon
CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Backyard Nuptials

This soft petal pink is Zendaya's color of choice for spring.

$11

Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat

Lock in your new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat. 

CND Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish
CND Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish
Amazon
CND Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish

Protect your manicure against chips with this high-shine, quick-drying top coat that claims to last for seven or more days.

$11

Step 5: Hydrate Your Hands

To finish off the manicure, Dobyk moisturizes Zendaya's hands with luxurious lotion and oil from Byredo and Diptyque.

Byredo Suede Hand Lotion
Byredo Suede Hand Lotion
Amazon
Byredo Suede Hand Lotion

This lightweight, nourishing hand lotion features the soft, musky scents of pear, violet, plum and amber.

$75
Diptyque The Art of Body Care Satin Oil for Hair & Body
Diptyque The Art of Body Care Satin Oil for Hair & Body
Amazon
Diptyque The Art of Body Care Satin Oil for Hair & Body

Just a spritz of this heavenly-smelling oil from Diptyque will leave your skin and hair irresistibly soft and shiny.

$77

