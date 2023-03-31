The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish — Recreate the Look at Home
When it comes to style, Zendaya can do no wrong.
The Euphoria and Dune actress consistently tops best-dressed lists on the red carpet, and for good reason. From her pink Valentino gown and tri-color Bulgari necklace at the 2023 SAG Awards to her unforgettable emerald green Vera Wang gown and fiery red hair at the 2019 Emmys, each new look has us wondering exactly how we can recreate the star's style ourselves.
While her custom couture gowns and opulent jewelry aren't exactly accessible, we can still take inspiration from Zendaya's beauty looks. The actress' nail artist, Marina Dobyk, recently shared the secret to Z's petal-pink spring manicure, and it's easy and affordable to DIY at home. Her secret? An $11 nail polish, available on Amazon.
To help you steal Zendaya's style, we've created a step-by-step tutorial to recreate the actress' go-to manicure for spring. For even more trendy and celeb-inspired nail art, check out the micro French nail tutorial and Hailey Bieber's viral glazed donut nails.
Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish
Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.
The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.
Step 2: Apply a Base Coat
Dobyk uses CND's Play base coat before applying her color, which is sadly discontinued. However, CND's Stickey anchoring base coat is still available on Amazon.
This base coat from CND acts as an anchor for polish to prevent peeling and chipping.
Step 3: Paint On the Polish
Apply two coats of this $11 nail polish in the exact color used on Zendaya.
This soft petal pink is Zendaya's color of choice for spring.
Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat
Lock in your new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat.
Protect your manicure against chips with this high-shine, quick-drying top coat that claims to last for seven or more days.
Step 5: Hydrate Your Hands
To finish off the manicure, Dobyk moisturizes Zendaya's hands with luxurious lotion and oil from Byredo and Diptyque.
This lightweight, nourishing hand lotion features the soft, musky scents of pear, violet, plum and amber.
Just a spritz of this heavenly-smelling oil from Diptyque will leave your skin and hair irresistibly soft and shiny.
