When it comes to style, Zendaya can do no wrong.

The Euphoria and Dune actress consistently tops best-dressed lists on the red carpet, and for good reason. From her pink Valentino gown and tri-color Bulgari necklace at the 2023 SAG Awards to her unforgettable emerald green Vera Wang gown and fiery red hair at the 2019 Emmys, each new look has us wondering exactly how we can recreate the star's style ourselves.

While her custom couture gowns and opulent jewelry aren't exactly accessible, we can still take inspiration from Zendaya's beauty looks. The actress' nail artist, Marina Dobyk, recently shared the secret to Z's petal-pink spring manicure, and it's easy and affordable to DIY at home. Her secret? An $11 nail polish, available on Amazon.

To help you steal Zendaya's style, we've created a step-by-step tutorial to recreate the actress' go-to manicure for spring. For even more trendy and celeb-inspired nail art, check out the micro French nail tutorial and Hailey Bieber's viral glazed donut nails.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish

Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.

Step 2: Apply a Base Coat

Dobyk uses CND's Play base coat before applying her color, which is sadly discontinued. However, CND's Stickey anchoring base coat is still available on Amazon.

Step 3: Paint On the Polish

Apply two coats of this $11 nail polish in the exact color used on Zendaya.

Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat

Lock in your new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat.

Step 5: Hydrate Your Hands

To finish off the manicure, Dobyk moisturizes Zendaya's hands with luxurious lotion and oil from Byredo and Diptyque.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Zendaya-Approved Dyson Airwrap Dupe Is 40% Off Right Now

SAG Awards Fashion: Zendaya and More Stun on the Red Carpet

This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring

We’re Obsessed With Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails—Get the Look

Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale — All Under $50

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

Save Up to 30% On Kate Spade's Spring-Ready Handbags, Dresses and More