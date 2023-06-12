Shopping

Last Chance to Save 20% On Dresses for Every Occasion this Summer at Abercrombie's Sale — Here's What to Shop

By Lauren Gruber
Abercrombie Dress Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

While the unofficial start of summer is almost here, we're using it as our official excuse to expand our collection of warm weather-ready dresses. Luckily, Abercrombie just kicked off Dress Fest, a huge sitewide sale offering 20% off every one of the brand's fan-favorite dresses. Today is your last chance to update your summer wardrobe with dresses for any occasion at a discount. 

Whether you have back-to-back summer weddings on the horizon or a White Lotus-inspired vacation planned, the Abercrombie dress sale is one you don't want to miss. With summer rapidly approaching, light, breathable dresses are a must for staying comfortable in the heat and Abercrombie has so many styles that check all the seasonal boxes. 

From dresses with pockets to romantic midi dresses that are sure to make you swoon, snag a summer staple while it’s marked down. Starting at less than $50, summer dresses from Abercrombie and Fitch's new Getaway Shop are also included in this sale to bring your closet into the sunnier season. 

Below, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch dress sale to save on minis, maxis, florals and more.

Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Mini Dress
Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Mini Dress

Pair this mini dress with sneakers, sandals or heels to achieve any look this summer.

$80$64
Strapless Pleat Release Midi Dress
Strapless Pleat Release Midi Dress
Abercrombie
Strapless Pleat Release Midi Dress

Be the best dressed guest at this summer's weddings in a flattering strapless midi dress with on-trend pleat release details throughout.

$130$104
Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress
Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress

Not only is this slim-fitting midi dress made from soft linen, but the built-in pockets make it a must-have for summer.

$110$88
Crinkle Textured Maxi Dress
Crinkle Textured Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
Crinkle Textured Maxi Dress

Perfect for summer days, this maxi dress is made from Abercrombie's elevated crinkle textured fabric and babydoll silhouette.

$110$88
Seersucker Trapeze Mini Dress
Seersucker Trapeze Mini Dress
Abercrombie
Seersucker Trapeze Mini Dress

Nothing says summer like an easy-fitting seersucker mini dress perfect to throw on for hot sunny days. 

$80$64
Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie
Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save 20% on a short-sleeve midi dress made in a comfortable linen-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a volume skirt with pockets.

$120$96

