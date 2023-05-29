Shopping

Check Your Summer Wardrobe Into 'The White Lotus' With Outfits Inspired By the Hit Show

By Lauren Gruber
white lotus season 2 fashion
Courtesy of HBO

As much as we were enthralled by The White Lotus'  tense dialogue and menacing sense of humor, we couldn't help but notice that season 2's female stars have some seriously killer outfits. And while the official release date of the show's third season has yet to be announced, we're taking notes from season 2's Pinterest-worthy looks to inspire our summer 2023 wardrobe. 

Between Daphne's colorful bohemian prints, Harper's refined vintage silhouettes and Portia's penchant for TikTok-influenced microtrends, we're not sure whose style we want to steal more.

Luckily for us, plenty of pieces and brands worn by our favorite Sicilian tourists are available to shop right now. Inspired by the timeless Audrey Hepburn — as revealed by the show's costume designer to Variety Harper is often styled in sophisticated Parisian label Sandro. Daphne's sunshiney disposition is mirrored by bright florals and swirls from pattern savants Emilio Pucci and Zimmerman. And ever the trend follower, Portia dons pieces from the oft-Instagrammed British brand House of Sunny.

Since many of the high-fashion garments worn on the show are either astronomically expensive or out of stock, we've also found plenty of ways to get the White Lotus look for less. Below, shop a mix of dupes and exact fashion finds from White Lotus season 2 — and if somehow you've yet to watch season 2, know there are spoilers ahead.

Portia

portia white lotus
HBO

Our resident Gen Z American, Portia's sense of self seems to be heavily clouded by social media — which is why Pinterest and TikTok-viral pieces such as bucket hats and avant basic prints appeal to her. While she finds some much-needed adventure abroad, we can't deny how incredible Portia looks in these Instagram-worthy ensembles.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Printed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Printed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Printed Longline Bandeau Bikini Top

Never one to shy away from a funky pattern, we could totally see Portia in this retro floral bikini top.

$45$32
House of Sunny Hockney Lakeside Abstract-Pattern Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
House of Sunny Hockney Lakeside Abstract-Pattern Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
House of Sunny
House of Sunny Hockney Lakeside Abstract-Pattern Stretch-Knit Midi Dress

Portia wore 2020's favorite Hockney dress in a purple and green print during her first dinner with troublemaker Jack.

$135$85
Away The Medium
Away The Medium
Away
Away The Medium

In typical Gen Z-fashion, Portia has covered her uber-popular Away bag in stickers — as shown in episode 5 during her journey to Palermo.

$345$293
John Galt Sage Caroline Knit Top
John Galt Sage Caroline Knit Top
Pacsun
John Galt Sage Caroline Knit Top

Portia paired this exact John Galt polo tee with a denim midi skirt and white chunky sandals.

$30

Harper

Harper White Lotus
HBO

When we first meet Harper, her aloofness is reflected in her clothing choices: lots of black and severe silhouettes. As she drifts further away from her husband and finds an unexpected connection with Daphne, she begins to share her friend's affinity for patterned bustiers and lighter, brighter colors.

Andie Swim The Cheeky Mykonos One Piece
Andie Swim The Cheeky Mykonos One Piece
Andie Swim
Andie Swim The Cheeky Mykonos One Piece

For Harper's first Aperol spritz-loaded lunch at the White Lotus, she wears a (tragically) out-of-stock plunging one-piece from Loewe, but you can achieve a similar look on a budget with this equally sexy suit from Andie Swim.

$98
Sandro Rossa Tweed Dress
Sandro Rossa Tweed Dress
Bloomingdales
Sandro Rossa Tweed Dress

While Harper glares at her presumably cheating husband across the table, she donned a double-breasted green dress from French label Sandro. This black dress from the same label features a similar silhouette.

$395
Lulu's Gorgeous Evening Black Backless Halter Midi Dress
Lulu's Gorgeous Evening Black Backless Halter Midi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Gorgeous Evening Black Backless Halter Midi Dress

Harper has a penchant for little black dresses towards the first half of the season, and this halter midi fits the bill.

$79$41
Camila Coelho Priscilla Mini Dress
Camila Coelho Priscilla Mini Dress
Revolve
Camila Coelho Priscilla Mini Dress

As creepy Italian men leer at Harper during her Noto trip with Daphne, Harper wears a satiny blue shirtdress — just like this option from Camila Coelho.

$198
Poupette St Barth Camila V-Neck Minidress
Poupette St Barth Camila V-Neck Minidress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Poupette St Barth Camila V-Neck Minidress

Following their enlightening Noto excursion, Harper reveals that Daphne bought her a Poupette St Barth dress. This option from the same label emulates her newfound style.

$350$245

Daphne

Daphne white lotus
HBO

Daphne may have begun to reveal a dark side, but her tendency toward splashy prints and bright, warm colors distract from her scheming mind. Whether she's sporting a flowing floral sundress, romantic corset top or funky bathing suit — showing off a personal trainer-toned physique — Daphne looks at one amongst the vibrant Sicilian backdrop.

Princess Polly Fern One Piece Yellow Multi
Princess Polly Fern One Piece Yellow Multi
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Fern One Piece Yellow Multi

Daphne looks fabulous wearing yellow monikini when she discovers a body floating in the sea, and this similar style is made with recycled nylon.

$67
Lovers and Friends Lorenza Mini Dress
Lovers and Friends Lorenza Mini Dress
Revolve
Lovers and Friends Lorenza Mini Dress

Leave it to Daphne to pull off a shimmering teal romper while encouraging Harper to stray from her husband. While her actual outfit from Ramy Brook is out of stock, this iridescent dress from Lovers and Friends is available — and on sale.

$205$78
Lulus Essence of Elegance Beige Embroidered Bustier Bodysuit
Lulus Essence of Elegance Beige Embroidered Bustier Bodysuit
Lulus
Lulus Essence of Elegance Beige Embroidered Bustier Bodysuit

Daphne loves a good bustier, and we could see her wearing this floral embroidered pick during many a wine-fueled lunch.

$43
Zimmerman Violet Tie Midi Dress
Zimmerman Violet Tie Midi Dress
Zimmerman
Zimmerman Violet Tie Midi Dress

Daphne sports an orange Zimmerman dress while whisking Harper away to Noto, and this mini from the same label is over $200 off. 

$695$383
$695$487
CIN CIN Laguna One Piece Swimsuit
CIN CIN Laguna One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CIN CIN Laguna One Piece Swimsuit

The actual halter bikini Daphne wears in the first episode is Emilio Pucci, but you can get the look for less with this option from Amazon.

$38

Lucia

lucia white lotus
HBO

Everyone's favorite Italian grifter certainly knows how to turn heads, with a bold style to match her equally brazen personality. Lucia has the party-girl look down to a science with a wardrobe full of bold colors, sultry cutouts and eye-catching fabrics.

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit

While sipping a poolside Aperol spritz on Bert's dime, Lucia dons a black scalloped one-piece not unlike this Amazon find.

$45$36
h:ours Tasha Mini Dress
h:ours Tasha Mini Dress
Revolve
h:ours Tasha Mini Dress

Lucia is red-hot at the hotel bar in a mini dress with a strappy neckline — get her look with this nearly identical little number from Revolve.

$128$116
PacSun Eco Purple Brielle Scrunch Triangle Bikini Top
PacSun Eco Purple Brielle Scrunch Triangle Bikini Top
PacSun
PacSun Eco Purple Brielle Scrunch Triangle Bikini Top

We only got a brief glimpse of Lucia wearing a purple bikini while flirting with Albie, but this option from Pacsun is a close dupe.

$30$19
$27$17

Tanya

tanya white lotus
HBO

Who could forget about the most glamorous guest of them all: the enigmatic Tanya McQuoid? Naturally, the billionaire heiress is mostly decked out in designers such as Versace and Valentino, but we managed to also find some Tanya-inspired pieces that won't run you thousands of dollars.

Andreeva Blue Handmade Knit Cardigan Dress
Andreeva Blue Handmade Knit Cardigan Dress
Wolf and Badger
Andreeva Blue Handmade Knit Cardigan Dress

Tanya always looks fabulous, and this cardigan knit dress could easily be worn year-round for many different occasions.

$650
Nordstrom Cashmere & Silk Wrap
Nordstrom Cashmere & Silk Wrap
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere & Silk Wrap

Channel your inner Monica Vitti (or Peppa Pig) with this luxurious silk and cashmere scarf — Vespa not included.

$99
Valentino Garavani VLogo Leather Shoulder Bag
Valentino Garavani VLogo Leather Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Valentino Garavani VLogo Leather Shoulder Bag

Tanya's lavish lifestyle doesn't come cheap, but the gorgeous Italian calfskin Valentino bag she wears on the show is worth the splurge.

$2,890

