As much as we were enthralled by The White Lotus' tense dialogue and menacing sense of humor, we couldn't help but notice that season 2's female stars have some seriously killer outfits. And while the official release date of the show's third season has yet to be announced, we're taking notes from season 2's Pinterest-worthy looks to inspire our summer 2023 wardrobe.
Between Daphne's colorful bohemian prints, Harper's refined vintage silhouettes and Portia's penchant for TikTok-influenced microtrends, we're not sure whose style we want to steal more.
Luckily for us, plenty of pieces and brands worn by our favorite Sicilian tourists are available to shop right now. Inspired by the timeless Audrey Hepburn — as revealed by the show's costume designer to Variety — Harper is often styled in sophisticated Parisian label Sandro. Daphne's sunshiney disposition is mirrored by bright florals and swirls from pattern savants Emilio Pucci and Zimmerman. And ever the trend follower, Portia dons pieces from the oft-Instagrammed British brand House of Sunny.
Since many of the high-fashion garments worn on the show are either astronomically expensive or out of stock, we've also found plenty of ways to get the White Lotus look for less. Below, shop a mix of dupes and exact fashion finds from White Lotus season 2 — and if somehow you've yet to watch season 2, know there are spoilers ahead.
Portia
Our resident Gen Z American, Portia's sense of self seems to be heavily clouded by social media — which is why Pinterest and TikTok-viral pieces such as bucket hats and avant basic prints appeal to her. While she finds some much-needed adventure abroad, we can't deny how incredible Portia looks in these Instagram-worthy ensembles.
Never one to shy away from a funky pattern, we could totally see Portia in this retro floral bikini top.
Portia wore 2020's favorite Hockney dress in a purple and green print during her first dinner with troublemaker Jack.
In typical Gen Z-fashion, Portia has covered her uber-popular Away bag in stickers — as shown in episode 5 during her journey to Palermo.
Portia paired this exact John Galt polo tee with a denim midi skirt and white chunky sandals.
Harper
When we first meet Harper, her aloofness is reflected in her clothing choices: lots of black and severe silhouettes. As she drifts further away from her husband and finds an unexpected connection with Daphne, she begins to share her friend's affinity for patterned bustiers and lighter, brighter colors.
For Harper's first Aperol spritz-loaded lunch at the White Lotus, she wears a (tragically) out-of-stock plunging one-piece from Loewe, but you can achieve a similar look on a budget with this equally sexy suit from Andie Swim.
While Harper glares at her presumably cheating husband across the table, she donned a double-breasted green dress from French label Sandro. This black dress from the same label features a similar silhouette.
Harper has a penchant for little black dresses towards the first half of the season, and this halter midi fits the bill.
As creepy Italian men leer at Harper during her Noto trip with Daphne, Harper wears a satiny blue shirtdress — just like this option from Camila Coelho.
Following their enlightening Noto excursion, Harper reveals that Daphne bought her a Poupette St Barth dress. This option from the same label emulates her newfound style.
Daphne
Daphne may have begun to reveal a dark side, but her tendency toward splashy prints and bright, warm colors distract from her scheming mind. Whether she's sporting a flowing floral sundress, romantic corset top or funky bathing suit — showing off a personal trainer-toned physique — Daphne looks at one amongst the vibrant Sicilian backdrop.
Daphne looks fabulous wearing yellow monikini when she discovers a body floating in the sea, and this similar style is made with recycled nylon.
Leave it to Daphne to pull off a shimmering teal romper while encouraging Harper to stray from her husband. While her actual outfit from Ramy Brook is out of stock, this iridescent dress from Lovers and Friends is available — and on sale.
Daphne loves a good bustier, and we could see her wearing this floral embroidered pick during many a wine-fueled lunch.
Daphne sports an orange Zimmerman dress while whisking Harper away to Noto, and this mini from the same label is over $200 off.
The actual halter bikini Daphne wears in the first episode is Emilio Pucci, but you can get the look for less with this option from Amazon.
Lucia
Everyone's favorite Italian grifter certainly knows how to turn heads, with a bold style to match her equally brazen personality. Lucia has the party-girl look down to a science with a wardrobe full of bold colors, sultry cutouts and eye-catching fabrics.
While sipping a poolside Aperol spritz on Bert's dime, Lucia dons a black scalloped one-piece not unlike this Amazon find.
Lucia is red-hot at the hotel bar in a mini dress with a strappy neckline — get her look with this nearly identical little number from Revolve.
We only got a brief glimpse of Lucia wearing a purple bikini while flirting with Albie, but this option from Pacsun is a close dupe.
Tanya
Who could forget about the most glamorous guest of them all: the enigmatic Tanya McQuoid? Naturally, the billionaire heiress is mostly decked out in designers such as Versace and Valentino, but we managed to also find some Tanya-inspired pieces that won't run you thousands of dollars.
Tanya always looks fabulous, and this cardigan knit dress could easily be worn year-round for many different occasions.
Channel your inner Monica Vitti (or Peppa Pig) with this luxurious silk and cashmere scarf — Vespa not included.
Tanya's lavish lifestyle doesn't come cheap, but the gorgeous Italian calfskin Valentino bag she wears on the show is worth the splurge.
