From cut-off denim shorts to bermuda shorts, shop the wardrobe essential for every shape, size and style.
As the summer heat engulfs us, we're faced with the never-ending struggle of finding an actually decent pair of denim shorts.
If you thought finding a good pair of jeans was tough, finding a high-quality pair of jean shorts is even harder: they ride up, make us chafe and never seem to fit right through the hip and waist. Thankfully, our favorite brands have stepped it up in 2024 with plenty of denim shorts for every body type and style. The best jean shorts are easily styled in multiple ways, making them a versatile wardrobe essential — even on those hotter-than-hot days we've been seeing this summer.
One of the most common struggles we see with jean shorts is waist gapping — when the hip and thigh fit but the waist gapes several inches away from your body. Brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell and Good American have a solution with curvy fit shorts that are made with an extra few inches through the hip and thigh for a proper fit.
Whether you prefer to show off your legs with a distressed Daisy Duke or want to keep things polished with a more tailored fit, we've found the best jean shorts for women. From the Hailey Bieber-approved classic style denim short to Free People's mid-rise frayed cutoffs, our picks are available in a variety of cuts and washes that will make you love jean shorts again.
The Best Denim Shorts of 2024
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Hailey Bieber loves these classic Levi Strauss shorts for summer.
Abercrombie and Fitch High Rise Dad Short
Also available in Curve Love, the relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.
J.Crew High-Rise Denim Short in Elliot Wash
These easy denim shorts boast a comfortable high rise and a cool, distressed hem.
Everlane The A-Line Denim Short
"Favorite item of clothing I've bought in years," one happy reviewer praised these A-line denim jean shorts. "I rarely feel my most confident in shorts, but these are magic -- waist and butt flattering, long enough for no thigh rub, cute vintage-y look, stiff and durable feeling but also comfy enough to lounge in.
Madewell The Denim Emmett Short: Patch Pocket Edition
Clean-cut and sleek, these quality denim shorts are easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
AGOLDE Parker Long Short
Celebs such as Taylor Swift are huge fans of AGOLDE, and these denim shorts offer the perfect stretchy fit.
Free People We The Free Now Or Never Denim Shorts
Featuring a mid-rise, relaxed silhouette, these denim shorts will be your go-to this summer and beyond.
Good American Bombshell Shorts
These high-rise shorts comfortably hug your waist while maintaining their shape for a super comfortable fit.
Mango High-Rise Denim Shorts
With two front pockets and two patch pockets on the back, these jean shorts are perfect for stashing small essentials.
H&M High Bermuda Denim Shorts
Bermuda shorts are making a stylish comeback this summer, and these knee-length shorts are the perfect choice to embrace the trend.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean Short in Fitzgerald Wash
Pair these vintage-inspired jeans with a t-shirt and white sneakers for the perfect summer look.
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a summer staple.
