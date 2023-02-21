This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring: How to Create Micro French Nails at Home
The original French manicure will never go out of style, but we're always down to try a modern twist on a classic.
For spring 2023, the micro French manicure has been absolutely all over our social media feeds, with the hashtag earning 6.5 million views on TikTok and inspiring plenty of Pinterest searches. Essentially, the micro French nail follows the same format as a classic French nail — a solid base with a contrast tip — but instead with a much shorter line of polish on the tip. The effect keeps the elegant essence of the original, with a minimalist touch. Given the teeny-tiny tip, the micro French nail is also much easier to pull off with natural or short nails.
Lucky for us, this spring 2023 nail trend is incredibly simple to recreate at home in just four simple steps. Below, we lay out a step-by-step tutorial so you can try out the micro French manicure, sans trip to the salon.
1. Prep your nails for polish
Since the micro French mani is so minimal, you'll want to make sure your nail base looks flawless. File your nails down to the desired size and shape, and top them with a nourishing base coat.
The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.
After filing your nails, apply a coat of Nail Envy to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.
2. Cover your bases
Next, you'll want to apply two coats of the base color of your choice. A classic French mani starts with a sheer pink base, but you can use any color you'd like.
This soft pink shade is a go-to for French manis.
3. Tips up
Once your base layer has dried, try this hack for getting an ultra-slim French tip: Paint a layer of polish onto your finger, then gently roll the tip of your nail into the still-wet polish from end to end. Don't want to get your hands dirty? Use the same technique on a nail-stamping pad.
For a traditional French tip, use this off-white polish as your contrast.
Put a spin on the typical French mani with sherbet orange tips.
This handy tool makes recreating the elusive French nail a breeze.
4. Seal the deal
Wait at least five minutes for your micro French tips to dry. Finally, top it all off with a clear coat for shine and longevity.
You can use any top coat you have on hand, but this OPI option locks in a gel-like shine for up to 11 days.
