The original French manicure will never go out of style, but we're always down to try a modern twist on a classic.

For spring 2023, the micro French manicure has been absolutely all over our social media feeds, with the hashtag earning 6.5 million views on TikTok and inspiring plenty of Pinterest searches. Essentially, the micro French nail follows the same format as a classic French nail — a solid base with a contrast tip — but instead with a much shorter line of polish on the tip. The effect keeps the elegant essence of the original, with a minimalist touch. Given the teeny-tiny tip, the micro French nail is also much easier to pull off with natural or short nails.

Lucky for us, this spring 2023 nail trend is incredibly simple to recreate at home in just four simple steps. Below, we lay out a step-by-step tutorial so you can try out the micro French manicure, sans trip to the salon.

1. Prep your nails for polish

Since the micro French mani is so minimal, you'll want to make sure your nail base looks flawless. File your nails down to the desired size and shape, and top them with a nourishing base coat.

2. Cover your bases

Next, you'll want to apply two coats of the base color of your choice. A classic French mani starts with a sheer pink base, but you can use any color you'd like.

3. Tips up

Once your base layer has dried, try this hack for getting an ultra-slim French tip: Paint a layer of polish onto your finger, then gently roll the tip of your nail into the still-wet polish from end to end. Don't want to get your hands dirty? Use the same technique on a nail-stamping pad.

4. Seal the deal

Wait at least five minutes for your micro French tips to dry. Finally, top it all off with a clear coat for shine and longevity.

RELATED CONTENT:

We’re Obsessed With Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails—Get the Look

10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

New Product Launches of 2023 to Refresh Your Beauty Routine

Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures