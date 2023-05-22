Irina Shayk Wears Lingerie and Diamonds at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Irina Shayk donned a daring look at the Cannes Film Festival. The 37-year-old model stepped out wearing only lingerie and diamonds at a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard.

Shayk wowed in a black bra and panty set, which she paired with gloves, a sheer slip, thigh-high stockings and heels. She also sported a dramatic diamond necklace.

Before heading inside, Shayk added black sunglasses to her look but switched out her shades for a black blazer when she stepped inside.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Shayk has been making major fashion statements throughout her time in Cannes. When she attended the Killers of the Final Moon premiere on Saturday, she wore a blue Armani gown with a deep v-neckline.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

She followed up that outfit by completely baring her midriff at the Sunday premiere of Firebrand. Shayk wore a Mowalola look with a top that crisscrossed over her breasts, left her stomach bare, and finished with a floor-length skirt.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Shayk's time in France came the same month that she attended the Met Gala and crossed paths with her ex, Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 after four years of dating. The pair have appeared to remain on friendly terms since the breakup, even vacationing together last summer. They were most recently spotted together walking arm in arm in New York City last November.

"Bradley and Irina are great co-parents to their daughter and love spending time together as a family and also just on their own," a source told ET last year. "They have a good thing going and still have a lot of love for each other. They have so much fun together whether they're just hanging out, vacationing, or going out. The connection and flirty vibe between them is strong and still very much there."

RELATED CONTENT:

Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Pose for Surprising Pic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Moment at 2023 Met Gala

Irina Shayk on What She's Teaching Her Daughter About Beauty

What We Know About Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk's Relationship

Related Gallery