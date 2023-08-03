The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are back on sale at Amazon. True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in nine different colors.

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

Earlier this year, Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow — all of which are 20% off off now.

Released in August 2022, Kim Kardashian's trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds quickly sold out online. Taking her minimalist aesthetic to the next level, the Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds modernize the noise-canceling headphones with Kardashian's signature neutral palette. The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds comes in three nude shades — pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth.

The sold-out Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock at Amazon and on sale now for $20 off.

"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beats Studio3 Headphones Are Over 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Save $50 On Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

The Best AirPods Deals Available Now: Save $50 on AirPods Pro 2

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

Best iPad Deals: Get the 2021 Model for Record Low Price at Amazon

Best Laptop Deals 2023: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More

The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now